Jessica Simpson discovered her own dishwasher during pandemic

Jessica Simpson spent hours washing dishes by hand while stuck at home during the COVID crisis before discovering she owned a dishwasher.

The pop star took on a few extra household chores during lockdown last year because she had no clue about the high-end appliances in her own kitchen.

"It was a crazy 2020," Simpson told Live with Kelly and Ryan, "but we've all held it together and we're smiling."

She went on to note that because the family were spending more time at home, she had to learn how to do more domestic chores than previously.

"It (COVID) was a shock for me as a mum, because I was doing things I wouldn't normally do," Simpson shared, recalling: "I was deep cleaning the house, which means I was doing the dishes. Yes, after four hours of doing the dishes and losing my fake nails, I was like, complaining of course to (husband) Eric (Johnson) and he's like, 'Babe, you know we have a dishwasher, right?'"

Confessing: "I had no idea. I had no clue. I was like, 'That would have been helpful', Simpson insisted there's a reason she hadn't spotted the handy helper.

"Mine (dishwasher), for some reason, doesn't have handles on it so it looks like part of the cabinet," she added.