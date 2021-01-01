Jane Fonda staging virtual movie night

Jane Fonda is inviting fans to join her for a special virtual movie night to continue raising awareness about environmental causes.

The Monster-in-Law star, a longtime climate change activist, began drawing more attention to the pressing need for action in 2019, when she launched her Fire Drill Fridays protests, which took her to Washington, D.C. and landed her behind bars on several occasions.

The in-person gatherings stalled as the COVID crisis took hold last year, but Fonda is still determined to keep her fellow demonstrators motivated by hosting her first online movie night, with a screening of Netflix documentary Chasing Coral.

"Fire Drill Fridays isn't just a broadcast platform," she told People.com.

"We are building a movement, a large and activated community willing and able to take action when called upon, so the more we feel we're part of a community, the better," she explained.

The event will feature Fonda mixing up a so-called "quarantini" cocktail from her own kitchen, while fans will be encouraged to join a group text chat about the film and engage in a question and answer session with Fonda after the screening.

"There's joy and good feeling where you're part of a community united by a common goal," Fonda said, adding: "In this case, confronting the climate crisis in ways that science is demanding. Watching movies together is part of that."