NEWS Russell Crowe and Zac Efron eyeing up The Greatest Beer Run Ever Newsdesk





Peter Farrelly is in talks with Russell Crowe, Zac Efron, and Bill Murray for his upcoming movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever.



Deadline has reported that the stars are lining up for the Apple Studios project, Farrelly's follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2018 film Green Book.



Based on the bestselling memoir The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War by Chick Donahue and J.T. Molloy, the comedy-drama will tell the story of a trip Donahue took in 1967 to deliver beer from New York to his buddies fighting in the Vietnam War. Hijinks occurred throughout the journey, which saw Donohue hitching a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, traipsing through a jungle in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, and being mistaken for the CIA. When Donahue finally met up with his pals, the notorious Tet Offensive began.



Efron has his sights set on playing Donohue, while Crowe is in talks to co-star as a yet to be named character, with Murray sizing up a supporting role.



The film will be produced by Andrew Muscato and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Production is intended to begin in August, with New Zealand or Australia being considered for possible filming locations.