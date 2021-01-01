NEWS Black Widow and Cruella to be released simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ Newsdesk Share with :





Black Widow and Cruella will be released simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+.



Disney bosses revealed on Tuesday that the highly-anticipated superhero blockbuster, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, will now debut on 9 July, instead of 7 May.



Cruella, which stars Oscar winner Emma Stone in the origin story of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, Cruella de Vil, will be released in cinemas and on Disney+ on 28 May.



"Today's announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney's media and entertainment distribution, said in a statement.



Disney+ users will be required to pay an additional $30 (£22) rental fee to watch Black Widow and Cruella on the streaming service. A similar pricing system was also used for Mulan when it was released straight onto Disney+ in September, and most recently, Raya and the Last Dragon.



Cinemas are expected to open in the U.K. in May, with Cineworld recently announcing that it will reopen the majority of its 127 cinemas on 17 May, in line with the government's restriction-lifting roadmap. The chain is planning on opening its doors in the U.S. in April.



Disney also announced that the Pixar coming-of-age film Luca will also be heading straight to Disney+ in June, with no cinematic release.



The studio also announced it was shifting the release dates of several other films on its 2021 roster, including Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now being released in cinemas on 3 September, while Ryan Reynolds' comedy Free Guy will be in cinemas on 13 August.



The King's Man has been postponed from August until 22 December, Deep Water will now hit cinemas in January 2022, and Death on the Nile will debut in February 2022.