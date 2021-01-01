Michaela Coel emerges victorious at second night of NAACP Image Awards

Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You emerged victorious at the second night of the NAACP Image Awards on Tuesday night.

The awards, organised by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), honour people of colour across television, music, literature, and film.

The winners are being unveiled across five consecutive nights ahead of a live broadcast on Saturday, with the winners in the writing and directing categories being announced on Tuesday.

Coel took home the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the I May Destroy You episode Ego Death on Tuesday. She's also up for the Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special award - the winner of which has yet to be announced.

Other winners on Tuesday included Gina Prince-Bythewood, who took home the Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture gong for The Old Guard, and Anya Adams, who earned the Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series prize for Black-ish episode Hair Day.

The winners from Tuesday's night awards are as follows:

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – Ep. 112 Ego Death

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – Ep. 104 The Spider Web

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture: Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Anya Adams – Black-ish – Ep. 611 Hair Day

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Ep. 101 Remembrance

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama: #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form: Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction: Between The Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short Film (Live Action): Black Boy Joy

Outstanding Short Film (Animated): Canvas

Special Award – Spingarn Medal: Misty Copeland.