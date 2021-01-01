The Goldbergs cast and crew lead tributes to George Segal

The Goldbergs cast and crew including Wendi McLendon-Covey have paid tribute to George Segal, following his death on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the actor's wife, Sonia, confirmed her husband had passed away aged 87 due to "complications from bypass surgery".

And following news of his death, Segal's The Goldbergs pals were quick to pay tribute, with Wendi sharing a snap of herself with her late co-star and captioning it with a simple "Grateful".

The programme's creator Adam Goldberg was among the first to remember the actor.

Sharing a slideshow of pictures of Segal, he wrote: "Today we lost a legend. It was a true honour being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark."

The series also paid tribute to Segal in a statement, which read: "On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George. He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honour and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. Pops, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

Segal, who was born in Long Island, New York in 1934, started out on the stage after a military stint and made his movie debut in 1961's The Young Doctors.

His film credits also included Ship of Fools, King Rat, The Owl & the Pussycat, A Touch of Class, Fun With Dick & Jane, and California Split, but his most notable role came in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, for which he landed a best supporting actor Oscar nod for his role as Nick, opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Segal famously dropped out of Blake Edward's hit film 10, leaving the late Dudley Moore to land the lead role.

Years after his movie career dried up, Segal found success on TV in the comedy series Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 83rd birthday in 2017.