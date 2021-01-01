Naomie Harris to star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Man Who Fell to Earth revamp

Naomie Harris will star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in the upcoming series revamp of David Bowie's film The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Based on the Walter Tevis 1963 sci-fi novel of the same name, the project will centre upon an alien who arrives on Earth in a bid to save his own planet.

Ejiofor will tackle Bowie's alien role and Moonlight star Harris will play Justin Falls, described as a "brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds".

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the new series. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes, according to Deadline.

"To be working with an actor of Naomie's calibre is an absolute dream,” said Kurtzman and Lumet in a statement. "Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board."

Actor Jimmi Simpson has also been added to the cast playing Spencer Clay, a CIA agent who is obsessed with uncovering the alien's true identity.

Production is slated to begin in London this spring, with the show scheduled to debut on Showtime in 2022.

Harris can next be seen playing Eve Moneypenny in the highly-anticipated 007 movie No Time to Die, which is due to be released in the autumn.