Helen Mirren to play villain in Shazam! sequel

Helen Mirren is set to play the main villain in the Shazam! sequel.

The Oscar winner is joining the DC Extended Universe as the villain Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the follow-up to the 2019 superhero comedy.

Rachel Zegler, the star of Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, has also joined the sequel, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter that her and Mirren will play sisters, although it's not clear if they're both evil.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, director David F. Sandberg, who helmed the first instalment, wrote, "Awesome cast getting awesomer" with a party popper emoji, while Zegler tweeted, "I’M GONNA BE IN A MOVIE WITH HELEN MIRREN?????"

Almost the entire team behind the 2019 original is returning for the sequel, with Asher Angel reprising his role of teenager Billy Batson, who turns into an adult superhero, played by Zachary Levi, whenever he utters the words "Shazam". Adam Brody and Jack Dylan Grazer are also down to return.

Sandberg is directing from a script by Henry Gayden, while Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. Production is believed to begin around May ahead of a release date of June 2023.

Mirren, who won the Best Actress Oscar for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in 2006's The Queen, is no stranger to action franchises. She previously starred in the RED movies and has a small role in The Fast and Furious franchise as the mother of Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. She's reprising that role in the upcoming F9, which will be released in June.