Rachel Bilson revisiting The O.C. for new podcast series

Rachel Bilson is to revisit teen drama The O.C. for a new podcast series alongside former co-star Melinda Clarke.

The pair - who played Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper, respectively - will give commentary as they revisit specific episodes from the cult classic show, which ended in 2007, on the Welcome to The O.C., B**ches podcast, a reference to Chris Carmack's famous line, "Welcome to the O.C., b**tch" in the series premiere.

They will also share "behind-the-scenes scoops" and interview guests who were "part of the O.C. experience" - the identities of whom have yet to be revealed.

"Join the original OC b**ches, friends, and co-stars, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, for a trip back to the early 2000s," a description of the Omny series reads. "Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits and grab a seat by the pool while they deliver the ultimate O.C.-rewatch podcast."

News of the podcast series comes after Rachel delighted fans of the programme by sharing a snap of herself and Melinda on her Instagram page in February, and teasing in the caption: "#FBF???? wait for it..... #eternalsummer #covidsafe."

The O.C. starred the likes of Peter Gallagher, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, and Tate Donovan, and aired between 2003 and 2007.