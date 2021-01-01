Sick Michael Winterbottom taking directing break from Kenneth Branagh series

Michael Winterbottom has temporarily stepped down from shooting his Kenneth Branagh COVID crisis drama series as he recovers from a bout of ill health.

The 24 Hour Party People filmmaker hasn't shared details of his condition, but is said to be recuperating well and working remotely, while he's recruited The Crown director Julian Jarrold to take charge of filming This Sceptered Isle in his absence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winterbottom previously worked with Jarrold on his Red Riding trilogy.

A spokesperson for U.K. network Sky has revealed production has "continued unaffected" by Winterbottom's illness.

He is expected to return to directing the drama in the near future, with filming scheduled to continue until June ahead of a 2022 premiere.

Branagh will portray British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the five-part political drama, which centres on the first wave of the global COVID pandemic, and the responses of experts and frontline workers as they tried to contain the spread of the virus.

“The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever,” Winterbottom said when the show was announced.

“A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Our series weaves together countless true stories, from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country, chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus,” the director went on.

Winterbottom co-wrote the series with Kieron Quirke and is also serving as an executive producer.