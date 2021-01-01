Lifetime developing TV movie about Harry and Meghan's royal family split

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dramatic exit from the royal family is to be chronicled in a new TV movie.

Lifetime executives in America are developing a project focused on the royal couple, titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

This will be the third movie about the pair made by the network, which aired Harry & Meghan in 2018 and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal in 2019.

The new film will revolve around much of what Duchess Meghan said in her recent TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey as she confessed to feeling isolated and suicidal in the months following her wedding to Prince Harry as the British tabloid media took aim at her.

According to Deadline sources, the film will also take a look at the Duke of Sussex's strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles.

Menhaj Huda, who directed the first two films, will return to helm the third, while Scarlett Lacey, who co-wrote the 2018 film and wrote the 2019 follow-up, is back as a writer. Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are the executive producers of the project.

It is not yet known who will portray the troubled royals. The first two films featured different actors playing the lead roles; 2018's movie featured Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan, Murray Fraser as Harry and Steve Coulter as Prince Charles; while the 2019 version had Tiffany Smith as Meghan, Charlie Field as Harry and Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles.

Production is slated to begin later this spring and the movie is scheduled for release later this year.