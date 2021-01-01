Death on the Nile delayed to 2022

The release of Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie film, has been postponed yet again and is now set to debut in February 2022.

Deadline reported that the mystery movie, which Branagh stars in as well as produces and directs, has already endured a slew of delays past its original release date, which was set for December 2019. Since then the film's premiere was pushed back to 9 October 2020, then to 23 October, then once more to 18 December, then yet again to September 2021, with distributors Walt Disney Studios blaming a sluggish box office during the COVID-19 pandemic for the deferrals.

Studio execs have not given a reason for the most recent delay to 2022, but the move comes after news last week that star Armie Hammer is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, although he has not been charged.

The actor has been accused of rape after lawyer Gloria Allred staged a press conference to announce that her client alleges Hammer abused her mentally, emotionally and sexually, proclaiming: "I thought that he was going to kill me.”

Before the LAPD investigation, other former lovers of Hammer went public with claims that he foisted disturbing sexual and cannibalistic fantasies on them. As a result, Hammer exited Jennifer Lopez's new movie Shotgun Wedding and lost roles in The Offer and Gaslit.

Disney has not commented on the change of Death on the Nile's release date or the status of Hammer.