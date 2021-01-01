NEWS Pierce Brosnan to play Dr. Fate in Black Adam Newsdesk Share with :





Pierce Brosnan has signed up to play Dr. Fate in Black Adam.



The 67-year-old will star alongside Dwayne Johnson, who is portraying the titular superhero, in the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The role marks the first time the former James Bond actor has played a superhero, and Dr. Fate, aka Kent Nelson, is one of DC's oldest characters. The son of an archaeologist, Kent was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Fate, and serves as one of the members of the Justice Society of America.



Brosnan completes the main line-up for the upcoming flick, with Aldis Hodge playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.



Johnson took to Instagram to share the news of the Mamma Mia! actor's casting.



"Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad a*s statesman, Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE. I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change..." he wrote, adding that production was due to begin in three weeks.



Black Adam is to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani penning the most recent draft of the script.



Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn are producing, with Scott Sheldon serving as executive producer.