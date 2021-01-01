Cary Joji Fukunaga directing Tokyo Ghost

Cary Joji Fukunaga is to direct 'Tokyo Ghost'.

The 43-year-old filmmaker will helm the adaptation of the sci-fi comic book series created by Rick Remender and Sean Gordon Murphy.

'Tokyo Ghost' is set in 2089 where humanity has become fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality. It tells the story of peacekeepers Debbie Decay and Led Dent, who work in the Isles of Los Angeles and are given a job that takes them to the last tech-free country on Earth – the garden nation of Tokyo.

As well as directing, Cary will produce the film with Jon Silk of Silk Mass and Hayden Lautenbach from his Parliament of Owls banner. Remender will adapt the story for the big screen.

Fukunaga has directed the highly anticipated James Bond blcokbuster 'No Time To Die', which has had its release pushed back three times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He previously admitted that he will only have closure on the movie, which will be the last to star Daniel Craig as 007, once fans have seen it.

He said: "I have never been able to predict how people react to something I've made ... It could fly or completely fall. It doesn't change how I view the film. God, I have no idea whether people have an appetite for that or not right now.

"It doesn't feel like the film's journey is complete until it's been shared. Until then, it's a secret ... I've never seen it with an audience. I would love to watch it with an audience the first opportunity I get ... And that will probably be the next time and last time I see it."