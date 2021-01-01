Jennifer Garner doesn't want to 'complicate' life with love and marriage

Jennifer Garner is happy to stay single for a little longer because she doesn't want to "complicate" her life with a new relationship.

The 13 Going on 30 star was most recently linked to businessman John Miller before their split early last year, and although she would like to find love again, she is in no rush to settle down.

Asked about her thoughts on marrying again further down the line, Jennifer told People.com, "I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part (of any relationship).

"I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever, but this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

Jennifer was previously married to actor Scott Foley from 2000 to 2003, while she went on to wed Ben Affleck, the father of her three children, in 2005. They separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

For now, Jennifer is comfortable spending her time with her kids while riding out the Covid-19 pandemic at home, and the period of isolation has given her plenty to reflect on.

"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she said. "I'm OK when I'm in the house by myself. I'm OK when it's just the kids and me. I'm OK when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really OK."

However, she's looking forward to getting back to work on location for a new project.

"I love being home with (my kids), and I've been so lucky to have the flexibility to be home a lot," she explained, "but I miss the days of going on location and will be excited to just be like, 'Yeah, you want me in North Carolina? You want me in Budapest? You want me in Paris? Yes! I can do all those things.' I feel like I'll zip around a little."