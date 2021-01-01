NEWS Demi Lovato 'honoured' to pay tribute to Naya Rivera at GLAAD Media Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato feels "honoured" to be involved in the Glee cast's tribute to the late Naya Rivera at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards.



The singer, who made a guest appearance on the musical TV show as one of Rivera's onscreen girlfriends, will introduce the Glee cast as they reunite to deliver their tribute to Rivera and her character Santana Lopez on 8 April.



"I'm honored to join the cast of Glee at the upcoming #GLAADawards to pay tribute to the legacy of Santana Lopez, who was played by the most incredible, talented, and beautiful Naya Rivera," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.



Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss will reunite to salute LGBTQ teens and the legacy of Rivera's cheerleader character, who 'came out' as a lesbian on the show 10 years ago. The tribute will also feature Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., and Becca Tobin.



Lopez also embarked on a relationship with her best friend Brittany Pierce, played by Morris.



Rivera drowned during a boating excursion with her now-five-year-old son Josey in California's Lake Piru in July, aged 33.



The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Niecy Nash, will be held virtually.