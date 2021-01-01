NEWS Miley Cyrus celebrates Hannah Montana anniversary with note to former character Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus marked the 15th anniversary of the launch of her hit Disney series Hannah Montana on by writing her teenage character a letter.



The 28-year-old singer and actress shared the handwritten note on social media on Wednesday, calling her former TV favourite "a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down".



"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you," Miley wrote. "But a lot has changed since then...



"I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have all my loyalty and the deepest appreciation until the end."



The Wrecking Ball star also thanked her team at Disney, cast members and special guests, crew, agents and managers, adding: "ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson + audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross-country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent."



Oddly enough, Miley got a reply from the fictitious character - Hannah Montana wrote back: "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It's only been a decade", on the show's official Twitter account.