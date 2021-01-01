NEWS Kris Jenner plays coy when questioned about Khloe Kardashian's 'engagement' Newsdesk Share with :





Kris Jenner refused to be drawn on speculation that her daughter Khloe Kardashian is engaged to Tristan Thompson in a recent interview.



The reality star sparked rumours she is Tristan's fiancee after sharing pictures of herself on her social media pages wearing a giant diamond ring on her left hand. However, when questioned about the potential engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an interview airing on Thursday, Kris played coy.



"That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewellery. She loves a good, you know, ring!" Kris laughed, before telling host Ellen: "You should ask Khloe that."



The momager was a little more willing to discuss Khloe's plans to give her daughter True a sibling, after she and Tristan - who recently reconciled after splitting when he cheated on Khloe - made embryos in a bid to further extend their family.



"I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart," Kris said. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited."



Kris also touched upon her daughter Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West, admitting that her daughter has thrown herself into her other projects amid the difficult time in her life.



"Kim's good. She's good," she smiled. "She's really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she's doing, and I don't know how she does it, with all (my) grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy, that kid."