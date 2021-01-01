Arrested Development star Jessica Walter dead at 80

Award-winning stage and screen veteran Jessica Walter has died.

The Arrested Development star passed away in her sleep at her home in New York City on Wednesday. She was 80.

Walter's film credits include Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, Play Misty for Me, The Flamingo Kid, and Slums of Beverly Hills, but she'll best be remembered for her role as Lucille Bluth in cult TV hit Arrested Development.

She won an Emmy for playing the title role in the 1970s detective series Amy Prentiss, and also voiced the role of Malory Archer in animated series Archer.

Away from the screen, the actress served as the Screen Actors Guild's second national vice president.

Walter began her career on Broadway in productions like Advise and Consent, A Severed Head, Anything Goes, and Photo Finish, for which she earned the Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

She began her TV career in the early 1960s and landed regular roles in hits like For The People, The F.B.I, Bare Essence, Three's A Crowd, Dinosaurs, and Trapper John, M.D.

Her final credit came this year, on an episode of ABC comedy American Housewife.

Ironically, she also starred in U.S. sitcom Retired at 35, which featured George Segal, who also passed away this week, aged 87.

Confirming the sad news of Jessica's death, her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom, Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off."

She added: "While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Walter's Arrested Development co-star Tony Hale has paid tribute to his TV mum, tweeting: "She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth."