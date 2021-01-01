Halle Berry's child support payments are cut in half

Halle Berry's monthly child support payments to her ex, Gabriel Aubry, have been halved.

The Oscar winner was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 (£11,600)-a-month following the couple's split, so he could cover expenses for their 13-year-old daughter Nahla, but thanks to a new settlement, Halle now has to pay her ex $8,000 (£5,800)-a-month.

As part of the deal, obtained by The Blast, Halle has agreed to pay "retroactive" support to Gabriel and cover Nahla's private school tuition and health insurance.

The Monster's Ball star has also agreed to pay Gabriel additional child support if her income exceeds $1.95 million (£1.4 million) in any given year, and she must also contribute $5,000 (£3,640) to Gabriel's attorney's fees and costs.

The former couple have also agreed to exchange annual income information and tax returns, as well as other documents.

Halle recently caused a stir on social media when she gave her opinion on child support and expressed her frustration at the "outdated" system.

"And it takes great strength everyday to pay it. And btw it's wrong and it's extortion," she wrote on Instagram when a fan asked about her child support situation.

"As for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I've been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than they reasonably need to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong....

"The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to use children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs and that is 'the wrong' and where I see the abuse."