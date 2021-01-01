Kris Jenner: 'Khloe Kardashian was traumatised after hearing me have sex'

Kris Jenner says Khloe Kardashian was left "traumatised" after hearing her having sex as she hid under her bed.

Kris Jenner has revealed the incident happened when Khloe was around 10 and had been playing hide and seek with friends around the house. Khloe and a pal decided to hide in her mum's bedroom without realising her mother had planned a little "hanky panky" with her then-husband Caitlyn Jenner.

"They hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time," Kris said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

"It was traumatising (for Khloe)... She has PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) over that one."

The pair were so shocked by what had happened they remained hiding under the bed until Khloe was sure her mom had fallen asleep, then they tried to escape unnoticed.

"They stayed there for hours... We caught them sneaking out. It was awful...," Kris recalled. "They couldn’t have possibly known what we were doing (at the time), but I think as they got older they figured it out."

Khloe previously recalled the awkward situation in an episode of her Kocktails with Khloe talk show, revealing she had fallen asleep under the bed while playing hide and seek and was "scarred for life" by what happened next.