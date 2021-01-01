NEWS Sharon Stone's hotel suite was ransacked by fans at first Cannes appearance Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Stone had a rude introduction to fame after Basic Instinct premiered at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival, as fans broke into her hotel suite and ransacked her belongings.



The actress was thrust into the spotlight with her role in the erotic thriller, which turned her into a leading lady, but the then-broke star has revealed that while she was being celebrated for the Paul Verhoeven movie, she lost everything she had packed for the trip to France.



"When we took Basic Instinct to Cannes, I didn't have money for a dress. I didn't have money for protection when I left the Grand Palais and was suddenly a star," she recalled on U.S. breakfast show Today.



"Fans, while I was at the premiere, had taken all my clothes, my contact lenses, my toothbrush, everything out of my suite, and this is my introduction to fame!"



Basic Instinct, also starring Michael Douglas, opened that year's festival.



Reflecting on becoming an overnight sensation, Stone shared, "Suddenly you don't know where your life went, and then that's it."



Stone is currently promoting her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.