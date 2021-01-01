NEWS Amber Heard responds as Johnny Depp's former lawyer blasts her on Twitter following ruling Newsdesk Share with :





Amber Heard hit back at Johnny Depp's former lawyer after he blasted her on Twitter on Thursday following the news the actor cannot appeal last year's libel verdict.



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went to trial against the News Group Newspapers - the publisher of British tabloid The Sun - accusing them of libel for calling him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article referring to abuse claims made by his ex-wife Heard, and after a three-week trial in July last year, he lost the case, with Mr Justice Nicol finding that the term was "substantially true".



Depp sought to challenge the verdict, but on Thursday, the court refused him permission to appeal as they believed it "has no real prospect of success".



After the news, Adam Waldman - who was previously on Depp's legal team - took aim at Heard, the abuse allegations, and the courts' verdicts on Twitter by sharing photos of the Aquaman star posing on a beach.



"12/15/15 allegation 'I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip.' Justice Nichols - I believe her. UK Appeals Court - we believe him. But oops ... PHOTO SHOOT!" he wrote.



Hitting back, Heard tweeted: "Yes Mr Waldman, I may be wearing makeup on this occasion but on every occasion you will still be short."



When one user praised her clapback, Heard replied, "Tiny men say the biggest things."



When one of Depp's supporters commented that they would "rather be short than an abusive gold digger", Amber added: "It's good to be realistic with your goals."



Waldman was thrown off the case in October last year for sharing confidential information with the press.



Depp is still suing Heard for defamation after she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a Washington Post article.