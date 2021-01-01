NEWS Jack Farthing cast as Prince Charles in new Princess Diana film Spencer Newsdesk Share with :





Poldark star Jack Farthing has been cast as Prince Charles in the upcoming Princess Diana movie Spencer.



The movie, directed by Pablo Larrain, focuses on a weekend at the royal family's Sandringham estate during Christmas 1991 when Diana decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles, the father of her two children, Princes William and Harry.



Kristen Stewart is portraying the beloved British royal, and it was announced on Thursday that her onscreen husband will be played by British actor Farthing.



He joins previously announced cast members which include Harry Potter actor Timothy Spall, The Shape of Water star Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris of Mission: Impossible – Fallout fame. Their roles are yet to be disclosed, but it is believed they are portraying fictional characters, not members of the royal family.



Prince Charles was recently portrayed on screen by Josh O'Connor in Netflix TV show The Crown, for which he recently won the Best Actor in a Drama Series Golden Globe.



According to editors at Variety, production on Spencer began in Germany in January, and has now moved to the U.K. To accompany the announcement, a new photo of Stewart smiling at the camera while in costume as the Princess of Wales was released on Thursday.



Spencer, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is expected to debut in autumn 2021.



Charles and Diana separated in 1992, and were divorced in 1996. She was killed in a car crash in August 1997.