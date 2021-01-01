Zack Snyder threatened to quit Justice League over Green Lantern scene

Zack Snyder threatened to quit his new version of Justice League after a dispute with Warner Bros. over a Green Lantern cameo.

The director left the production of the 2017 movie Justice League following a family tragedy and Joss Whedon stepped in as his replacement, with him ordering many reshoots and making a completely different movie than Snyder had intended.

Following a lengthy fan campaign, the Man of Steel moviemaker was given the opportunity to make his vision, known as the Snyder Cut, using hours of footage he originally shot for the 2017 film as well as new scenes, and the four-hour epic was released last week.

While many fans may have assumed Warner Bros. officials gave Snyder carte blanche for his version, the director revealed in an interview with Esquire that he threatened to quit over a surprise Green Lantern cameo in the film's extended epilogue.

"The studio had told me I wasn't allowed to shoot anything. That there would be no film made of any kind. During production, that was a thing they insisted on," he recalled. "And I shot stuff anyway, of course, in my yard. And one of the things I shot was the Green Lantern scene. And then they asked me, when they saw the movie and saw that I put it in there, they'd take it out. And I said that I would quit if they tried to take it out. And I felt bad. The truth is I didn't want the fans to not have a movie, just based on that one stand that I was going to take."

In the Snyder Cut, the epilogue instead features Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne/Batman having a conversation with a different DC superhero - Martian Manhunter, in his cinematic debut.