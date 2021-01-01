NEWS Brandi Glanville recovering from 'second degree burns' to her face Newsdesk Share with :





Brandi Glanville is recovering from "second degree burns" to her face after a psoriasis treatment went wrong.



The reality star shared a picture of the after-effects of the injury on her Twitter page on Thursday, and admitted that while she hadn't wanted to post the snap, she felt compelled to after the Daily Mail Online ran a story about her "unrecognisable" new look.



"So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing & really didn't want to share these photos but since ?@DailyMail is attacking my looks her (sic) is the 411 (the information)," she wrote.



When a fan expressed sympathy, Brandi replied: "Honestly it's not something I want it out there or I wanted to share at all and it was so depressing but I just feel like I have to defend myself I'm still healing."



She added to another follower: "I'm OK but you know it happened in December I'm still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry."



Explaining how the burns had occurred, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote that she had held a special light over her face for 17.3 minutes rather than the 17.3 seconds that her doctor had instructed.



"It was an accident obviously my doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds completely my fault it was suppose to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress," she explained, adding that her "retinas were burned" and her "eyelashes burned off."