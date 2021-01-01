Seth Rogen addresses claim Emma Watson 'stormed off' This Is the End set

Seth Rogen has clarified a long-standing rumour that Emma Watson "stormed off" the set of This Is the End.

Rogen and the Harry Potter actress starred in the 2013 film alongside James Franco, Jonah Hill, and Danny McBride, who were all playing heightened versions of themselves as they experience the apocalypse at a Hollywood party.

During production, an extra on the film alleged on blogging site Tumblr that Watson had walked off the set due to her discomfort over a scene which depicts McBride embracing cannibalism and Channing Tatum dressed as a mask-wearing gimp on a lead.

In an interview with British GQ, when he was asked whether the rumour that Watson "stormed off" the set was true, he responded: "I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was."

He continued: "It was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

Rogen, who wrote, directed and produced the film with his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, also told the publication that Watson's instincts about the scene were correct, and that the finished cut of the scene was better than what was originally in the script.

"She was probably right," he said. "It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it."