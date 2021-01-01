Wyatt Russell's first audition was for Captain America

Wyatt Russell's career has come full circle with Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as his very first audition was for the original Captain America movie.

The 34-year-old made his debut as John Walker in the first episode of the Disney+ series, with his character taking on the coveted mantle of Captain America following the departure of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and his superhero alter ego.

The role is one Wyatt was apparently destined to play as he reveals he actually tried out for 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, in which Evans made his debut as the titular icon.

"It's a fun story," he shared on breakfast show Good Morning America. "I think that honestly, the first audition was really more just something to read, to see if I was any good at acting or not. I don't think I was ever actually in competition for the role, but it was crazy."

Almost a decade later, Wyatt was invited back to Marvel Studios to audition for a top secret project - and everything was kept so under wraps, he didn't know what he was trying out for until after he had actually landed the role.

"This time it came around, and... I had no idea even what it was," he confessed. "(His agent) was just like, 'Marvel wants you to read for something, go for it.' I found out after I got the part what it was..."

Wyatt has since been forced to stay silent regarding further details about his version of Captain America, refusing to reveal if his character is a good or a bad guy.

"You're gonna have to (watch to) find that out," he said, before quipping, "There's two men in black suits here with red dots trained on my forehead if I give you any information!"