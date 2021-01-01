Jason Bateman and Will Arnett add tributes to Jessica Walter

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett have paid tribute to their Arrested Development co-star Jessica Walter following her death on Wednesday.

Fans and friends flocked to social media on Thursday when the news of the actress' passing was made public, with Arrested Development castmates Tony Hale and David Cross, who played Walter's TV son and son-in-law, respectively, paying their respects online.

Bateman and Arnett have since also remembered their TV mum with their own messages of condolence.

"R. I. P. Jessica Walter," Bateman tweeted. "What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances.

"I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth (Arrested Development character) to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family."

And Arnett added, "Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person. We first met on a pilot in '96 and I was instantly blown away. I'm fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years."

"My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today," he shared. "Farewell Jessica, you'll be missed."

Filmmaker Ron Howard, who narrated the sitcom and served as a producer, was another old colleague who mourned her loss with fans on Twitter.

"What a brilliant, funny, intelligent and strong woman," Howard posted. "RIP Jessica Walter, and thank you for a lifetime of laughs and for sharing your incredible talent on our show and with the world."

Arrested Development, which also starred Portia de Rossi, Jeffrey Tambor, and Michael Cera, originally aired on TV from 2003 to 2006.

It was revived for a fourth season for Netflix in 2013, while a fifth season concluded on the streaming service in 2019.