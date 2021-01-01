Hilary Duff gives birth to baby girl

Hilary Duff has given birth to a baby girl.

The Younger star took to her Instagram page on Saturday to announce that she and husband Matthew Koma had welcomed their second child together - daughter Mae James Blair.

Sharing a snap of herself holding the newborn as she and two-year-old daughter Banks sat in a birthing pool, with nine-year-old son Luca and Matthew looking on, Hilary wrote: "Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21."

Hilary was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from famous friends including Ashley Tisdale, who recently gave birth to daughter Jupiter, and Ashlee Simpson Ross.

The former Lizzie McGuire star also shared several images of "Mae Mae" on her Instagram Story, while Matthew also shared the same image of the new family of five.

Earlier on Saturday, she teased the arrival of her new baby with a snap of her daughter Banks in a bathtub, with the caption, "I’m a big sister ……. marinating on how I feel about that!"

News of Mae's arrival comes after Hilary recently revealed she was almost convinced she was having a baby boy, explaining: "I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough - she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now."