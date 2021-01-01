Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman triumph as week of NAACP Awards wraps up

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were the big winners as a week of NAACP Image Awards wrapped up on Saturday night.

Boseman landed the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and his co-star, Davis, was named Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder.

DJ D-Nice, who staged a series of livestream events to help keep spirits up throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, picked up the Entertainer of the Year honour.

There were also Saturday night wins for Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series), Rege-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series), LeBron James (Presidents Award), and Eddie Murphy (Hall of Fame Award).

The ceremony closed out a series of trophy presentations as the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards took over the whole week, with short prizegivings every night.

Beyonce and TV comedy Black-ish were the overall big winners – Beyonce picked up four honours, including Outstanding Female Artist, while Black-ish hauled in five awards, landing Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Marsai Martin, who also picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Youth gong.

The full list of NAACP Image Award winners is:

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis - "How To Get Away With Murder"

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page - "Bridgerton"

Presidents Award

LeBron James

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole - "Black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin - "Black-ish"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman - "Da 5 Bloods"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Rashad - "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Madalen Mills - "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren - "Becoming"

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

"The Banker"

Outstanding International Motion Picture

"NIGHT OF THE KINGS"

Outstanding Drama Series

"Power Book II: Ghost"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford 'Method Man' Smith - "Power Book II: Ghost"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige - "Power Book II: Ghost"

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

"Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood - "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Octavia Spencer - "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Special Award - Key of Life

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Special Award - Sports Award I

Stephen Curry

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat - "Say So"

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé - "Black Parade"

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"

Outstanding Album

"Chilombo" - Jhené Aiko

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

"Music From and Inspired By Soul" - Jon Batiste

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

"Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper" - Somi

Outstanding International Song

"Lockdown" - Original Koffee

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

"Soul" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"Touch from you" - Tamela Mann

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

"The Return" - The Clark Sisters

Special Award - Sports Award II

WNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBA)

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"

Outstanding Children's Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin - "Black-ish"

Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes - "Doc McStuffins"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx - "Soul"

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey - "Celebrity Family Feud"

Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine- "P-Valley"

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling - "Cherish the Day"

Special Award - Founder's Award

Toni Vaz

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" (Episode 112 "Ego Death")

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke - "Little Fires Everywhere" (Episode 104 "The Spider Web")

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole - "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special"

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank - "The Forty-Year-Old Version"

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams - "black-ish" (Episode 611 "Hair Day")

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper - "Star Trek: Picard" (Episode 101 "Remembrance")

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe - "Sylvie's Love"

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood - "The Old Guard"

Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama

"#FreeRayshawn"

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form

Laurence Fishburne - "#FreeRayshawn"

Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction

"Between The Scenes" - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)

"Black Boy Joy"

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)

"Canvas"

Special Award - Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

"The Awkward Black Man" - Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

"A Promised Land" - Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

"We're Better Than This" - Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

"The Dead Are Arising" - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

"Vegetable Kingdom" - Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

"The Age of Phillis" - Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

"She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm" - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

"Before the Ever After" - Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter - "By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem"

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip - "Mr. SOUL!"

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

"John Lewis: Good Trouble"

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

"The Last Dance"

Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award - Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony