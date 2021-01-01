Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman triumph as week of NAACP Awards wraps up

- NEWS
Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were the big winners as a week of NAACP Image Awards wrapped up on Saturday night.
Boseman landed the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and his co-star, Davis, was named Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder.
DJ D-Nice, who staged a series of livestream events to help keep spirits up throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, picked up the Entertainer of the Year honour.
There were also Saturday night wins for Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series), Rege-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series), LeBron James (Presidents Award), and Eddie Murphy (Hall of Fame Award).
The ceremony closed out a series of trophy presentations as the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards took over the whole week, with short prizegivings every night.
Beyonce and TV comedy Black-ish were the overall big winners – Beyonce picked up four honours, including Outstanding Female Artist, while Black-ish hauled in five awards, landing Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Marsai Martin, who also picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Youth gong.
The full list of NAACP Image Award winners is:
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice
Outstanding Motion Picture
Bad Boys For Life
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae - "Insecure"
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis - "How To Get Away With Murder"
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page - "Bridgerton"
Presidents Award
LeBron James
Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy
Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole - "Black-ish"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin - "Black-ish"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman - "Da 5 Bloods"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Phylicia Rashad - "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Madalen Mills - "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Nadia Hallgren - "Becoming"
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
"The Banker"
Outstanding International Motion Picture
"NIGHT OF THE KINGS"
Outstanding Drama Series
"Power Book II: Ghost"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Clifford 'Method Man' Smith - "Power Book II: Ghost"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige - "Power Book II: Ghost"
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
"Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Blair Underwood - "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Octavia Spencer - "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"
Special Award - Key of Life
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Special Award - Sports Award I
Stephen Curry
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat - "Say So"
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé - "Black Parade"
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
"Do It" - Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"
Outstanding Album
"Chilombo" - Jhené Aiko
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
"Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
"Music From and Inspired By Soul" - Jon Batiste
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
"Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper" - Somi
Outstanding International Song
"Lockdown" - Original Koffee
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
"Soul" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"Touch from you" - Tamela Mann
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
"The Return" - The Clark Sisters
Special Award - Sports Award II
WNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBA)
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents "The Killing of Breonna Taylor"
Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin - "Black-ish"
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes - "Doc McStuffins"
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx - "Soul"
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah - "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey - "Celebrity Family Feud"
Outstanding Guest Performance - Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine- "P-Valley"
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling - "Cherish the Day"
Special Award - Founder's Award
Toni Vaz
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" (Episode 112 "Ego Death")
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke - "Little Fires Everywhere" (Episode 104 "The Spider Web")
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole - "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special"
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank - "The Forty-Year-Old Version"
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams - "black-ish" (Episode 611 "Hair Day")
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper - "Star Trek: Picard" (Episode 101 "Remembrance")
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe - "Sylvie's Love"
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood - "The Old Guard"
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama
"#FreeRayshawn"
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne - "#FreeRayshawn"
Outstanding Short Form Series - Reality/Nonfiction
"Between The Scenes" - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
"Black Boy Joy"
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
"Canvas"
Special Award - Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
"The Awkward Black Man" - Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
"A Promised Land" - Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
"We're Better Than This" - Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
"The Dead Are Arising" - Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
"Vegetable Kingdom" - Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
"The Age of Phillis" - Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
"She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm" - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
"Before the Ever After" - Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter - "By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem"
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip - "Mr. SOUL!"
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
"John Lewis: Good Trouble"
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
"The Last Dance"
Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award - Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony