Chrissy Teigen: 'I wet the bed until I was 16'

Chrissy Teigen was so anxious as a teenager, she wet the bed until she was 16.

The model, TV personality and cookbook author was playing a game on a segment of America's The Kelly Clarkson Show, on which she was asked what three words she would tell her 18-year-old self.

"It'll work out," Chrissy told Kelly, admitting she was so unsure of herself as a youngster.

"I was just such a nervous nelly all the time. I didn't know what I was going to do with my life, I didn't know what I wanted to do, I didn't know if anyone liked me, I didn't know if I did good on this test, I just never knew anything."

"I was so anxious," she added. "I wet the bed 'til I was like, 16. Yeah. Truly so anxious."

Her confession comes just days after she announced she would be leaving Twitter for good, as she told her fans and followers that the social media site was bringing her unnecessary negativity which was affecting her mental health.

"It’s not the platform. It’s not the ‘bullying’. And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you. It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me," she wrote.

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."