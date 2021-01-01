Taraji P. Henson's dog fighting for his life

Taraji P. Henson has asked fans to pray for her beloved French bulldog as he fights for his life following surgery complications.

The Empire star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the sad news with fans, revealing her pet pooch, named K-Ball, isn't doing well, although she has yet to share details about the operation he recently underwent, or the health issues he has since encountered.

Alongside a snap of K-Ball looking glum with a tube up his nose, she wrote on her Instagram Story timeline: "Mommy and team are praying Lil champ!!!! Keep fighting baby @kballhenson".

Henson also urged her 17.1 million followers to keep K-Ball in their thoughts: "I NEED ALL PRAYER SOLDIERS TO PRAY FOR MY BABY @kballhenson," the actress begged on her profile page.

"He is having some complications after his surgery. He is fighting and I am loosing my mind," she admitted, adding: "PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU (sic)!!!!!!!"

Several of Henson’s famous friends posted supportive comments below the snap, including Viola Davis and Holly Robinson Peete.

“I am praying NOW!! Every part of my heart is with you,” Davis commented.

“Omggggg Prayers UP ,” Peete wrote.

“Oh noooo!! So sorry! Prayers,” actress January Jones replied.

K-Ball has been a constant presence by Taraji's side since she got him as a puppy around Christmas in 2017. He even boasts his own Instagram page, where she has documented his doggy adventures.