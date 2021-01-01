Piers Morgan slams treatment of Sharon Osbourne after The Talk departure

Piers Morgan has jumped to the defence of his pal Sharon Osbourne following her exit from her U.S. show The Talk after lending her support to the controversial British newsman.

The rock matriarch's departure was announced on Friday, almost two weeks after she stood up for Morgan on-air, insisting he shouldn't have been driven to quit his TV gig on Good Morning Britain over his verbal attack on Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - which many viewers felt was insensitive and racist - because he is paid to have an opinion.

Now Morgan has addressed the latest turn of events in a column for the Mail on Sunday, insisting he and Sharon were simply exercising their right to free speech as they reflected on the former Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she claimed her tabloid torment drove her to have suicidal thoughts.

"What's happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn't really about Ms. Markle," he wrote.

"It's about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it," he went on.

Morgan also used the opportunity to accuse Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, of exploiting "woke world view" and "cancel culture" in the candid Oprah chat, while he went on to reveal the public backlash over his views of the Duchess have even prompted sick social media trolls to target his three adult sons with threats of violence against their dad, which made his "stomach churn".

"I've always subscribed to the 'if you dish it out, you've got to take it' philosophy," the former America's Got Talent judge explained.

"But my three sons told me they too are all being targeted, and sent me screenshots of venomous abuse and threats of violence towards them," he shared, disclosing: "One troll vowed to murder me in front of them, and added: 'When your dad dies, the world will have a party.'"

Sharon has yet to publicly speak out following her decision to quit her 11-season stint on the panel of The Talk after network chiefs at CBS determined her behaviour during the explosive TV clash with co-host Sheryl Underwood "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".