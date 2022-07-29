Dwayne Johnson dramatically reveals Black Adam release date

Dwayne Johnson has proclaimed the release date for his superhero movie Black Adam will be July 29 2022, making the announcement in a spectacular fashion.

Johnson appeared in a short spot on TBS in the United States on Sunday afternoon before the UCLA vs. Alabama NCAA tournament game aired, to declare: “The Hierarchy of Power in the DC Universe is about to Change.”

He then poked fun at NCAA sportscaster and former 11-time NBA All-Star Charles Barkley, who is an Alabama native and an Auburn University alum adding: “And Chuck: There is nothing I can do for an Auburn guy who picks Alabama to go to the Final 4.”

Additionally, the wrestler turned actor posted an epic video across social media and set digital screens in New York City's Times Square ablaze with news of the release.

Collider reported that Black Adam, which is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, was originally slated for December 2021, but was eventually pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Line and DC film will star Johnson as Teth Adam, a hero who gained god-like abilities 5,000 years ago before becoming imprisoned for misusing his powers. Awakening in the modern world, he faces off against the Justice Society of America. Fellow cast members include Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Filming commences in two weeks.