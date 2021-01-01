James Marsden and Idina Menzel to return for Enchanted sequel

James Marsden and Idina Menzel will be reprising their roles for the upcoming Enchanted sequel.

It was announced in December that the long-awaited follow-up to the 2007 romantic comedy, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, was in the works, and is heading straight to Disney+ later this year.

Adam Shankman is directing the sequel, titled Disenchanted, and it was confirmed that Adams would be reprising her role as Giselle, with Dempsey back as her on-screen beau Robert.

In a new livestream interview with JLGB Virtual, composer Alan Menken also revealed that Marsden is back as Prince Edward, Menzel is returning as Nancy, and filming is already underway.

He said that the sequel was "really good," and added: "Amy Adams is in it. Patrick is in it. Idina Menzel is in it. James Marsden – they're in it."

It's unclear if other characters from the 2007 film will be returning, including Susan Sarandon and Timothy Spall.

Enchanted raked in more than $340 million (£247 million) worldwide, and landed three Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Song for That's How You Know, and earned Adams a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her depiction of the naive princess.

Rumours of a sequel have been swirling for years, and despite Shankman landing the directing gig in 2016, the movie had been stuck in development until early last year.

While plot details for the sequel are under wraps, back in 2018, Shankman teased a possible storyline that focused on Giselle becoming bored with her life.

"(It's) about Giselle 10 years later going, 'What is happily ever after?'" he stated.