Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh battled pneumonia during Black Widow shoot

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh both battled pneumonia while filming Black Widow.

The movie's director Cate Shortland likened shooting the Marvel film to "being in the army" during an interview with The Gentlewoman, and revealed its two lead stars were both ill whilst they were making it - but credited them for pushing through.

"It was like being in the army," she sighed. "By the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were both shooting while ill with pneumonia."

The two actresses star as Yelena Belova and Natasha Romanoff, two iterations of the titular superhero, in the upcoming film - due for release on 9 July. They filmed in Norway, Morocco, the U.K. and the U.S. over a gruelling four month period.

And reflecting on Oscar-nominated Scarlett's behaviour on set, Cate added: "She’s completely unpretentious, and that makes her really fun to be around. She’ll be joking with the best boy or the runner; there’s no hierarchy. She appreciates people, and she makes people feel appreciated.”