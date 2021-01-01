Armie Hammer loses another film role amid ongoing sex scandal

Armie Hammer's ongoing sex and texting scandal has cost him another big film role.

The actor has been accused of assault and misconduct by a number of former lovers, some of whom have opened up about the Rebecca star's alleged sex fetishes and cannibalistic tendencies.

The drama prompted Hammer to walk away from Jennifer Lopez's new film, Shotgun Wedding, and he has also exited The Offer, a new series about the making of The Godfather, and political thriller Gaslit so far this year.

Now, after it recently emerged Hammer is under investigation for some of the claims against him, he is no longer attached to Another Round star Mads Mikkelsen's new Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, according to Variety.

The outlet reported that Billion Dollar Spy was the only remaining film Hammer was attached to, indicating the actor now has no more projects on the horizon.

Meanwhile, his film Death on the Nile, which was initially set for release last year, has been stalled again to 2022.

Armie has been making headlines throughout 2021 because of the explicit and disturbing messages he allegedly sent to various women on social media, and earlier this month, one accused claimed he raped her.