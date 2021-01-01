Niecy Nash: 'I had never been with a woman before new wife'

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash had never been intimate with a woman before she fell for her wife Jessica Betts.

The couple wed last summer, and now Niecy has opened up about her sexuality after two failed marriages to men.

Appearing on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk show, she said: "A lot of people say that, like, 'Oh, you came out!' and I say, 'Well, from out of where?' You know what I mean? I wasn’t anywhere to come out of."

Explaining: "I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men," Nash remarked: "I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her."

But the When They See Us star admitted her kids, Dia, 21, Donielle, 25, and son Dominic, 28, were more than a little surprised to learn mum was bisexual.

"My daughters were like, 'Wait, what?'" she recalled.

"My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, 'Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like, 'Girl, I’m strictly dickly?' And I was like, 'Yeah, but no'. And my son was like, 'Wow!'" Nash shared.

Nash was married for 13 years to Don Nash, an ordained minister, before filing for divorce in June 2007. She then wed Jay Tucker in 2010, but went on to divorce him in 2019.