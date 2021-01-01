Lady Gaga's dog walker had parts of lung removed after shooting

Lady Gaga's dog walker had to have parts of his lung removed after suffering complications following his brutal shooting last month.

Ryan Fischer was shot during a dog-napping drama in Los Angeles on 24 February, when he tried to fight off thugs who stole two of Gaga's three precious French bulldogs.

He was hospitalised for emergency surgery and was discharged to make a full recovery before encountering complications with a collapsed lung, which required another operation, prolonging Fischer's health crisis.

He has now been discharged once more, and in a lengthy post on Instagram on Monday, he admitted the lung trouble was a real setback as he had been "recovering remarkably fast" in the days immediately after the attack.

However, he soon learned his recovery wasn't going to be "straight forward" as the odd sounds he heard as his breathing laboured weren't a good sign - and he ended up back in the emergency room.

"Unfortunately, the strange hissing and glugging coming from my chest every time I took a breath begged to differ with that assessment (his fast recovery)," Fischer explained.

"A doctor visit and x-ray followed, and soon after I was whisked to the same ER where I had been only a week earlier: my lung had collapsed, and air was filling up my chest cavity," he went on.

Fischer ended up having to spend more time in the Intensive Care Unit, but he is grateful to be back at home, where he can continue to heal from the near-fatal shooting, which his doctors and nurses initially didn't think he'd survive.

He concluded: "Now that I'm finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY Moore than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life, I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way (sic)".

"The journey is hard, (and) it's assuredly painful," he added of his healing process, sharing: "But I try. And somewhere within that I find the absurdity and wonder and beauty this life offers us all."

Gaga's dogs, Gustav and Koji, were ultimately returned safely after they were found abandoned on the street, but Los Angeles Police Department officials are still investigating the crime, and have yet to make any arrests.

The pop superstar had left her pets in Fischer's care while she films the upcoming movie House of Gucci on location in Italy, where she celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday.