NEWS Joel Edgerton returning to Star Wars universe for Obi-Wan Kenobi series Newsdesk





Joel Edgerton is reprising his role as Uncle Owen Lars in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off series about Obi-Wan Kenobi.



The Great Gatsby star portrayed a younger version of the character in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and its sequel, Episode III – Revenge of the Sith in 2005, and now he's signed up to return as Lars, the stepbrother of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, played in the prequel films and the planned Obi-Wan series by Hayden Christensen.



Bonnie Piesse, who previously appeared as Edgerton's onscreen wife, Beru Lars, is also stepping back into the Star Wars Universe, while other new additions to the cast of the Disney+ show include Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Moses Ingram, Simone Kessell, and Indira Varma, whose involvement was announced earlier this month.



Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi, is scheduled to begin in April, with the story set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.



Deborah Chow, who took charge of two season one episodes of The Mandalorian, will direct the new series.