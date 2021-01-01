Amanda Seyfried replaces Kate McKinnon in Elizabeth Holmes series

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried has replaced Kate McKinnon as billionaire Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's upcoming The Dropout.

Saturday Night Live regular McKinnon exited the series, based on a podcast about the rise and fall of Holmes and her biotech company Theranos, in February, and now the Mank star has stepped up to play the fraudster and also executive produce the project.

Holmes founded medical testing start-up Theranos and became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire in 2014 after claiming scientists at her company would revolutionise blood testing. It was later revealed that none of the tech she created actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in danger.

In 2018, Holmes and another former Theranos boss were indicted on a string of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges for falsifying results to consumers.

The Dropout is the latest screen project to explore Holmes' story - it was also the subject of the 2020 documentary The Inventor, directed by Alex Gibney.

Jennifer Lawrence had also previously been linked to the role of Holmes in a planned Adam McKay film, called Bad Blood, although it's unclear if the film, initially announced in 2016, is still in development.