NEWS Russell Crowe joins Thor: Love and Thunder Newsdesk Share with :





Russell Crowe is the latest star to join Thor: Love and Thunder.



The 56-year-old has been cast in an unknown role in the fourth instalment in the Marvel superhero franchise, which also sees Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the titular God of Thunder, as well as Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.



Christian Bale will play the villain in the movie, directed by Taika Waititi, with Matt Damon also starring in the upcoming flick, as well as Sam Neill, Chris Pratt, and Karen Gillan.



Filming is currently underway in Australia, and while details of the plot are scarce, Pratt and Gillan's appearance in the movie hints at the inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were last seen jetting off into space with Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame.



Crowe was recently spotted hanging out with leading man Hemsworth and filmmaker Waititi at a rugby match in Sydney, and later posted a snap on Twitter of him, Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky on a boat in Sydney Harbour, fuelling speculation he was joining the movie.



According to Deadline, he will make a cameo in the film and movie bosses had hoped to keep his appearance under wraps until Thor: Love and Thunder was released in 2022.



Crowe was recently announced to be joining Peter Farrelly’s comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever, opposite Zac Efron, and he last appeared on the big screen in last year's thriller Unhinged.



Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released in May 2022.