Noel Clarke to receive Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema award at the BAFTAs

Actor and director Noel Clarke will be the recipient of this year's Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema honorary award at the BAFTAs.

The brains behind the Hood franchise and the hit TV series Bulletproof, will pick up the prize as part of the first night of the BAFTA Film Awards on 10 April, when he will be the only winner collecting a trophy in person.

The Adulthood and Brotherhood director was a former Most Promising Newcomer recipient at the Laurence Olivier Awards for his performance in the play Where Do We Live. He also received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009.

He has starred in Bulletproof with Ashley Walters for three seasons, with a fourth planned.

Clarke, who has also appeared in Star Trek Into Darkness and Doctor Who, said: "Thank you BAFTA for this acknowledgment and recognition of my work over the past two decades. I will endeavour to continue to make ground-breaking work and open doors for underrepresented people that may not often get a chance."

Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, the BAFTA Film Awards will be a virtual affair this year, spanning two nights - 10 and 11 April.