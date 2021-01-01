Noel Clarke honoured with Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema BAFTA

Noel Clarke will be honoured with this year's Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the BAFTA Film Awards next month.



The 45-year-old actor will pick up his prize on April 10, the opening night of the ceremony which has been divided into two events – the main ceremony will follow on April 11.



Noel captivated audiences early in his career as he won the Laurence Olivier Award for 'Most Promising Newcomer' for his performance in the play 'Where Do We Live'.



Clarke wrote and starred in the 'Hood' trilogy, 'Kidulthood', 'Adulthood' and 'Brotherhood', helming the latter two movies in the series.



The star co-founded his own production company, Unstoppable Entertainment, in 2007. He later teamed up with fellow performer Jason Maza with the aim to champion fresh, emerging and diverse voices. The company has since produced a number of feature films, including 'The Fight' and '10x10'.



Noel – who was honoured with the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009 – has also had a number of roles on the small screen, such as Mickey Smith in 'Doctor Who' as well as in the Sky One drama 'Bulletproof' with Ashley Walters.



He can currently be seen in the Sky Cinema flick 'SAS: Red Notice' opposite Sam Heughan and Andy Serkis.



Noel commented: "Thank you BAFTA for this acknowledgment and recognition of my work over the past two decades. I will endeavour to continue to make ground-breaking work and open doors for underrepresented people that may not often got a chance."



Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA's Film Committee, said: "Noel is an inspiration to me and to many others, for his central and much-needed role in supporting and championing diverse voices in the British film industry. He is a multi-hyphenate who early on in his career has managed successfully to cross the line from respected actor to filmmaker. He truly is able to do it all – acting, writing, directing and producing.



"His authentic portrayal of London life in his critically acclaimed Hood trilogy cemented his place in British cinema and he continues to push boundaries with his work today. He is now building a hugely successful production company, giving opportunities to a wide range of talented people from many different under-represented groups. I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s award."