Lakeith Stanfield blasts Oscars in deleted Instagram post

Oscar-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield wrote "no one cares" about the Academy Awards in a swiftly-deleted Instagram post on Monday.



The Get Out star, who is currently nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah, shared a screengrab of a Deadline article which reported on the news that Oscar bosses are considering letting nominees appear at the ceremony via Zoom after facing backlash for their policy that everyone must attend in-person.



In the caption, he made his thoughts about the situation clear by writing, "No one cares lmao (laugh my a*s off)."

In the comments section of the post, the 29-year-old actor added: "Real stuff is happening. Who cares about awards."



His remarks have since been deleted, but a screenshot is circulating on social media.



It's not the first time Stanfield has made comments about the Oscars. After the nominations for this year's awards were announced earlier this month, many people were confused about him and his co-star Daniel Kaluuya both being shortlisted for the supporting category, since they're the two leads of the drama.



Addressing the headlines, he wrote on Instagram at the time, "I'm confused too but f**k it lmao."



Stanfield and Kaluuya are up against Sacha Baron Cohen, Paul Raci, and Leslie Odom Jr. in the supporting actor category.



The Academy Awards are taking place on 25 April.