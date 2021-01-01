Josh Gad defends 'legend' Emma Watson as trolls attack

Josh Gad has jumped to the defence of his Beauty and the Beast co-star Emma Watson after she became the target of trolls amid reports she stormed off the set of 2013 Seth Rogen comedy This is the End.

Rogen appeared to confirm the rumours in a recent interview, suggesting the Harry Potter star was upset over a sub-plot in the apocalyptic film.

In the interview, Rogen said: "I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life, it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship."

But the filmmaker posted on Twitter after the story blew up on social media to correct the implication, writing: "Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's s**tty that the perception is that she did."

And now another Watson co-star has weighed in, insisting the actress is no diva.

Frozen star Gad shared a snap of himself and Watson on Instagram, captioning it: "Pure love. @emmawatson is a legend and an amazing human being. Not that it needed saying but... well... she is."