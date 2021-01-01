Dominic West's role in The Crown teased by Josh O'Connor

Dominic West will portray Prince Charles in the final two seasons of The Crown, according to his predecessor.

West was previously linked to the royal role but now Josh O'Connor, who won a 2021 Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for his portrayal of Charles on the show, has confirmed he'll be passing the baton to The Affair star.

"Playing that character has brought me a lot of joy," O'Connor told GQ, adding: "It's lovely to come away and go, 'Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West'."

At the suggestion he had tips for his successor, O'Connor reacted with amusement at the idea he could show West the ropes.

"If Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I'd laugh him off," Josh mused.

"I'd be like, 'Dom! You're Dominic West!'" he exclaimed.

Netflix execs have yet to confirm that West will play Charles, but if O'Connor's announcement is correct, the actor will be joining Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in the award-winning drama.

Season five of the series will likely track the breakdown of Charles' relationship with Princess Diana and his subsequent affair with first love, Camilla Parker-Bowles, before his divorce.