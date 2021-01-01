Drew Barrymore to launch upbeat lifestyle magazine

Drew Barrymore is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart by launching her own lifestyle magazine.

The actress and TV talk show host announced the first issue of Drew will be available in June on Tuesday.

"I've dreamed of this day since I was a little girl, lining my walls with tears from my favorite magazines to make wallpaper," Barrymore said in a statement.

"Our pilot issue of DREW, a special interest publication and collaboration with our partners at Bauer Media Group will hit newsstands in June!!" she revealed, gushing: "I can't wait for you to see and enjoy what we have created for you."

The star explained that the magazine will cover everything from beauty and food to human interest and travel, as well as a crossword puzzle.

"Every glossy page will include the people, places and things I love most... truly the best from me to you," she promised.

The news comes two weeks after the actress' The Drew Barrymore Show was picked up for a second season. It launched last year.

Drew will serve as the magazine's editor-in-chief, focusing on uplifting topics, feel-good stories, and inspirational people.