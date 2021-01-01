Andra Day and Zendaya among Essence Black Women in Hollywood honourees

Oscar-nominated actress Andra Day and Zendaya are set to be saluted at the 14th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

They will be joined by Cynthia Erivo, Whoopi Goldberg, and writer/actress Michaela Coel as honourees, with Day, the star of The United States vs. Billie Holiday, also booked to perform at the 22 April celebration.

Orange is the New Black's Laverne Cox will host the event, which will be a virtual affair due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, making the typically invite-only luncheon open to members of the public to view for the first time.

This year's theme is Mastering Our Stories, shining a light on the resiliency of black women in Hollywood over the years, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a world where, finally, the needs and contributions of Black women are increasingly - though not always sustainably – being acknowledged in new ways, Essence’s platforms, such as Black Women in Hollywood, remain unparalleled cultural forums that uniquely convene us in celebration and encouragement of each other and in recognition of the perseverance, fortitude, grace and innovation that have been required on our journeys," Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson, Essence chief strategy and engagement officer, said in a statement.

"Essence is incredibly proud to celebrate all our Black Women in Hollywood honourees for their immense talent and achievements, as well as for being a voice for Black women everywhere in ways that may not always be apparent and in rooms where we may not always be present. We see you. We hear you. We honour you.”

The 2021 Black Women in Hollywood Awards event will stream from 7pm ET on https://www.essence.com/.